COAL HILL, Ark. (KFTA)–An Ozark man died in a car wreck that happened in Coal Hill on Thursday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Patrick Ewart Corbin, 54, was motorcycling west on Highway 64 shortly after 10 p.m. and crossed the center line before crashing into a pickup truck. He died from his injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the truck were injured, and they were taken to the Johnson County Medical Center. The severity of their injuries was not listed in the police report.