Man hit and killed by train in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA) — A man was hit by a train in Poteau Wednesday, Oct. 9, according to the Poteau Police Department.

Poteau police and LeFlore County paramedics found a Caucasian man at the railroad tracks north of the HIghway 112 overpass, according to the police department.

Employees of the Kansas City Southern train told police the train was traveling south when it hit the man who was in fetal position between the rails of the track, according to the police.

Investigators with several agencies are working to identify the man.

This is a developing story.