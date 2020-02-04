Man hit by car in Springdale; suffered minor injuries

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man was hit by a car in Springdale at the intersection of Sunset and Henryetta, according to a report from the Springdale Police Department.

The accident happened just after 6:20 p.m.

Based on the report, the man was crossing the road on Sunset just east of the intersection with Henryetta when the driver of a Ford Mustang could not stop before hitting him.

The man was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries, according to the report.

No charges are expected for the driver. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved either, according to the report.