Man missing at Lake Ouachita after diving off boat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — A man is missing after diving off of a boat with a friend late Friday night at approximately 9:49 p.m.

Officials say two men dove off a party barge near a cove just north of Mountain Harbor Resort. When they came up, the boat was drifting away.

After losing contact with his friend, one man made it safely to shore and called authorities.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas Game and Fish, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Rangers, the Joplin VFD, and the Mt. Ida-South Fork VFD responded to the call.

Several boats went to the area and searched the area, but the other individual was not located. The boat was found at the back of a cove with the engine still running with the gear shift in neutral. It is suspected that the wind blew the boat away from the two men.

Search and Rescue operations are going to continue throughout the day if necessary. Sheriff White would like to thank all the agencies and Mountain Harbor Resort for assisting in the search.