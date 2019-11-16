Man posing as utility worker scams elderly woman

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s office is warning residents to look out for schemes after a local resident is cheated out of hundreds of dollars.​

As we get closer to the holiday season the number of schemes will only increase; from credit card fraud to phishing e-mails to packages being stolen from your doorstep. The Crawford County Sheriff’s office wants residents to be extra vigilant.

In this particular case, a woman in her late 90s was cheated out of $460. Sheriff Ron Brown said the incident happened on veterans day. The woman was approached by a man at her home who said he worked for the electric company. He was not in uniform but was wearing a hard hat. He told the woman he was there to place an electric saver on her electrical box as part of a new program which would help her save money on her bill. He also told her she had to pay cash for the service and she did. Once she paid him, he took off. Authories described him as a 6 ft tall white male with a beard who drove a dark 19-95…96 Chevrolet pickup truck with some sort of cover on the back.

Brown wants residents to take extra precautions to verify who is at their door especially if it is for a service that is not requested. He said not to let anyone set foot in your home, not to give out any personal information or cash to anyone unless you are clear on who they are.

“Contact that company, ask them for identification, not only for a photo ID but a company ID card. If they don’t have it contact that utility company they are representing and see if it is valid,”​ Brown said.

If you are a victim of a scheme make sure to report it to local enforcement immediately. Installing a camera at your front entrance will also add extra security.