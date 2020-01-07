Man rams deputy’s cruiser in high-speed escape attempt

LINCOLN, Ark (KFTA) — A late night traffic stop Saturday quickly turned dangerous for Washington County law enforcement after a deputy’s cruiser was rammed.

Leon Hornback, 42, of Farmington was pulled over at around 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of S. Main Avenue in Lincoln on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Officers say Hornback did not comply with the traffic stop and turned his vehicle around in an attempt to take off from officers and head towards Prairie Grove.

In his attempt to get away from police, officers from Prairie Grove caught up with Hornback soon after at a house where officers attempted to give a field sobriety test only to have Hornback take off again.

According to a police report, Hornback reached speeds of 80 miles per hour in 35 and 45 miles per hour zones until his vehicle hit a spike strips laid out by a Prairie Grover Officer.

Hornback continued driving his vehicle through town with all four tires flattened, running one civilian vehicle off the road and ramming a Washington County Sheriff unit.

Hornback was later caught and is facing charges of fleeing, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and an open container. He is also facing charges of criminal mischief after crashing into a Washington County Deputy’s cruiser, totaling it. Damages are estimated to exceed $1,000, according to the report.

Hornback is currently being held at Washington County Jail on a $10,445 bond with a court date set for February 11th, 2020.