Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for shooting at Dickson Street business

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man linked to a Fayetteville shooting will spend time behind bars.

27-year-old Emmitt Cosen was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $3,500.

Back in March, Cosen pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional counts of illegal weapons and drug charges.

In July 2018, Cosen was arrested after allegedly shooting at JJ’s Grill on Dickson Street. According to witnesses, Cosen had been asked to leave the restaurant after a fight.

That’s when he returned to the restaurant and reportedly opened fire toward the building.

No one was hurt.

When police arrested him, they found nearly eight pounds of marijuana among other drugs and paraphernalia.