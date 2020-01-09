Man seriously injured in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A man was seriously injured after being shot at a residence in Fort Smith late Wednesday, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police were called to a residence on the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival, one male victim, identified as Richard Todd Flanagan, Jr, was discovered with “what appeared to be wounds of a life-threatening nature,” according to Fort Smith Police public information officer Aric Mitchell.

Flanagan was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police say no arrests have been made.

