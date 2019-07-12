Man set to reopen historic Fayetteville club

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A historic Fayetteville club is making a comeback.

The Rockwood Club, which touted well-known artists like Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins during its heyday in the 1950s and 1960s, has laid dormant for the last several decades. Mark Risk said he bought the club with the intention of selling it, but after realizing the rich history associated with the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, he made the decision to invest in its revitalization.

Risk said the club will feature a 400-person venue that can host concerts and receptions. There will also be a museum dedicated to the building’s history.

“We’ll be in a position where we’ll rent it out for events,” Risk said. “[We’ll host] wedding receptions, anniversary parties, reunions, whatever.”

Risk and architect Cal Canfield will host an open house Sunday at 3 p.m. The place is empty, but the event is intended to allow former patrons to view the building for the first time in decades.