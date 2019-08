He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Van Buren man facing sex crimes has turned himself in to police.

Ryan Williamson, 39, of Van Buren is facing felony rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexually grooming a child.

The reported crimes happened during 2017 and 2018 to a child younger than 13, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Williamson Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, according to court records.

Williamson is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.