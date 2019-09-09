Man wanted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections arrested in Poteau

Eltrone Hornback is alleged to have had a bag of drugs in his mouth when he was arrested

POTEAU, Okla. (KFTA) — A man wanted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections for reportedly “escaping from a GPS device” has landed himself in the LeFlore County Jail, according to the Poteau Police Department.

Eltrone Ameache Hornback, 45, of Poteau was arrested Friday evening, Sept. 6. He is alleged to have committed a crime similar to those he was convicted of previously.

Officer Dan Kasper tried to stop Hornback for reportedly not using a turn signal while turning on Shaw Boulevard, according to police.

Hornback was arrested after a brief police chase. Police said he stopped the car in an alley near Clayton Avenue and tried to run away.

Drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle he was driving.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections issued a felony warrant for Hornback for “escape from GPS monitoring”. Police said Hornback took of the monitoring device that he was ordered to wear after being convicted of distributing and possession of dangerous drugs.

He was taken to nearby hospital after complaining of breathing issues. According to police, Hornback had a bag of drugs in his mouth.