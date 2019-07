LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A man who purchased three Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tickets so he could break a $100 bill won $50,000, a news release states.

Jason Jones of Paragould won thousands Thursday, July 18 playing a $20 instant-ticket game: $50 Blowout, according to the release. He purchased the ticket at an E-Z Mart in Mountain Home.

Jones said he plans to use money to pay bills and invest in his business, the release states.