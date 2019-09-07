Man with history of stalking women arrested in Faulkner Co.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A man with a history of stalking woman is behind bars Friday, less than a day after several women reported having run-ins with him.

Jail records show Jeffery Hergert was arrested on a parole violation in Faulkner County on Thursday. The 44-year-old was convicted of a felony last year for harassing a woman in Conway.

“It’s good that we got the calls, that’s how we got him stopped and at least out of town,” said Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew.

McNew’s department is investigating multiple reports involving Hergert. One happened at a gas station on Main Street, where a teenage clerk claims Hergert kept asking her on a date.

“It’s scary by the background, his background is what got everybody scared and maybe rightfully so,” McNew added.

That background includes a no-contact order with Cara Pickett. She says Hergert kept harassing her at the Electric Avenue hair salon in North Little Rock.

“He just walked into my salon and said he worked for a credit card processing company,” Pickett said. “It was just a three-day process of him just not going away at all.”

Pickett says he kept calling her phone and showing up at the salon so she eventually had to call the police for help.

“It’s an unsettling feeling whenever you’re around him,” she said. “He’d sit on my couch for an hour, hour an a half just watching me and my coworkers work.”

Hergert was arrested but hasn’t been charged with this recent parole violation.

He’s faced stalking charges in three other states, Pennsylvania, Nevada and South Carolina.

