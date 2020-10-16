Mansfield Elementary to no longer screen students at school

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local school is changing its COVID-19 protocols.

Starting next Monday, October 19, Mansfield Elementary will no longer be screening students as they enter the building.

Parents will have to take their children’s temperature at home and ask 3 COVID-19 screening questions before leaving for school.

The school will also be shifting to a one-lane drop off traffic.

The screening questions are listed below.

The school says for parents to also take the student’s temperature. If any of the answers to the question are yes, the school asks for the student to stay home.

Screener Questions:

  • 1) Any cough, sore throat, trouble breathing, or loss of taste/smell?
  • 2) Any contact with a person positive for COVID in the past 14 days who has not been cleared?
  • 3) A fever of 100.4+ in the past 48 hours?

