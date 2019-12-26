Mansfield woman charged with the murder of her mother

Nacogdoches investigators have been working with the ASP in the murder investigation.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) has filed murder charges on a Mansfield woman, Thursday, December 26.

Jordana Rogers was initially arrested in Nacogdoches County, Texas for Aggravated Assault and has been jailed there since Monday, December 23.

On Monday night, Rogers admitted to the killing of her mother during the investigation by Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

A warrant for her arrest has been issued by ASP on Thursday. The warrant was served on Rogers at the Nacogdoches County Jail. The plan is to bring her back to Arkansas on the murder charge.