Marijuana shop licenses blocked; dispensaries sue

by: Megan Wilson

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A dispensary sues the state medical marijuana commission claiming its application was overlooked.

Now, an Arkansas judge is temporarily blocking new dispensary licenses to sell medical marijuana.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen granted a temporary restraining order requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff.

Business owners said another dispensary was awarded a license over their company.

A March 3 hearing is scheduled to determine whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state.

