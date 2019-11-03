Markers on Arkansas Civil Rights trail honor Elaine 12

FILE – In this June 15, 2019, file photo, men work near a monument under construction honoring victims of the Elaine Massacre that sits across from the Phillips County courthouse in Helena, Ark. Officials are investigating after someone cut down a willow tree that was planted to honor the victims of the 1919 Elaine massacre in eastern Arkansas. The Elaine Legacy Center says the tree was chopped down at its base last week and a memorial tag was stolen.(AP Photo/Noreen Nasir, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markers to 12 men convicted of murder and sentenced to death, before eventually being released, in connection with the Elaine Race Massacre will be placed along the Arkansas Civil Rights Heritage Trail.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock said a marker to each of what is known as the “Elaine 12” will be located along the trail from the Old State House Convention Center to the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. They are to be unveiled Tuesday.

The men were black sharecroppers convicted and sentenced by an all-white jury following the 1919 massacre in eastern Arkansas during what is known as “Red Summer” when hundreds of African Americans nationwide were slain by white mobs.

More than 200 people died in Elaine, mostly black men, women and children.