Marshallese Adoption Scheme: First NWA baby is born

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ar. (KFTA) – Josh Bryant is an attorney who’s serving as lead counsel on the civil suit filed against Paul Petersen – the adoption lawyer accused of running a five-year adoption scheme. Bryant says so far 19 pregnant women have said they worked with Petersen’s office and he believes more will come forward.

The first baby involved in a multi-state adoption scheme in Northwest Arkansas born Thursday, two days after Paul Petersen – the accused mastermind behind the fraud – was arrested in Arizona. “The Executive Director of Shared Beginnings gave me a text that night and said we have a baby boy,” Bryant said. A federal investigation revealed Petersen – who worked in Utah and Arizona and practiced law in Arkansas – would recruit, transport and pay dozens of Marshallese women to give up their babies for adoption in the United States. “My response was half of me wants to cheer and half of me wants to cry because the situation is so messed up,” Bryant said.

Bryant says some of the women would be in the country for days to years before giving birth. “In Arizona, it’s reported that after they gave birth he [Petersen] would pay for them to go back to the islands or come here to Northwest Arkansas where oftentimes they would get pregnant again and enter into another adoption plan,” Bryant said.

Bryant says they’re working on getting the victim’s help – starting with appointing them an attorney to gather all the paperwork needed to present an adoption case to the judge. “We can kind of start triaging all of these different cases to figure out which is more urgent and what needs to see the judge now,” Bryant said.

He says for the first time these mothers are learning about their rights and are being given a choice to either go through the adoption or keep their baby. As for the mother who recently gave birth, she is following through the adoption. Bryant says this is her third time going through the process but the first time her baby wasn’t immediately taken out of the room after it was born. “For the first time, because she had an advocate, she was told no you have the right to spend the night with your child – you have the right to hold your child.”

Bryant says so far, no one has requested reversing an adoption. He also says the Department of Human Services will take in the babies who aren’t yet matched to a parent.