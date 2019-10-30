Marshallese community grappling with court’s decision

"It's almost like a slap in the face."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – The attorney at the center of a multi-state illegal adoption scheme pleaded not guilty to all charges in a Washington County federal courtroom Tuesday.

Paul Petersen was indicted earlier this month for adoption fraud in Arkansas, Arizona, and Utah.

Petersen is set to be released on a $100,000 bond with conditions but the idea of Petersen walking free until his next court appearance is troubling the Marshallese community.

“It’s almost like a slap in the face,” Melisa Laelan said.

Laelan is the Executive Director of Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese. “It is important for us to be here today because our community needs to have a voice in this,” Laelan said.

She and her staff were just some of the nearly 40 people who packed the courtroom at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building – as Paul Petersen faced a federal judge.

Tuesday, Petersen pleaded not guilty to the 19 federal charges he’s facing in Arkansas – all stemming from an alleged adoption scheme he ran, bringing Marshallese women to the states and selling their babies.

“If you look at the court records, over 80% of those records are Marshallese children,” Laelan said. “We do have a big issue here.”

The judge set Petersen’s bond at $100,000 on the conditions he wears a GPS monitor and no longer practices adoption law.

Scott Williams and Kurt Altman are representing Petersen. Williams is from Utah and Altman is from Arizona. The two other states where Petersen faces similar charges.

“Frankly it’s difficult to defend a case and prepare to defend a case like this when your client is in custody,” Altman said. “He’s going to be home in Phoenix where I am – where Scott can come back and forth easily so we’re happy.”

Laelan says she has no words for Petersen but wanted to give this message to the community, “Our interest is protecting our families and I think our families have been preyed on for too long – this needs to stop.”

Petersen’s Lawyers are expecting him to be back in Arizona tomorrow. He’ll be back in Washington County for his trial on Dec. 9.