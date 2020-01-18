Martin Luther King Day 2020 — what’s open, what’s not

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday and falls on the third Monday of January.

It was first observed in 1986 and it honors the life civil rights icon, Dr. King.

Federal and city offices, courthouses, banks, and most workplaces will be closed. Most trash collection will be one day behind for the week, but Fayetteville’s trash and recycling collection will run as normal.

The U.S. Postal Service observes the holiday, but FedEx and UPS will be open and making deliveries.

Public schools and libraries are closed. Private schools may be open.

Stores that are open:

Target

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Lowe’s

CVS

Walgreens

Rite Aid

Whole Foods

Allen’s Food Market

Restaurants that are open: