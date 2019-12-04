Massive fire causes traffic delays in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — UPDATE: Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Bentonville will be closed all of Wednesday, December 4, according to the Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston.

ORGINAL STORY:

Traffic is backed up in all directions near 5th Street and J Street in Bentonville due to a massive plant fire, according to an IDRIVE Arkansas map.

The delays are due to a fire that happened at 1900 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville shortly after 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 4.

All four schools now have power:

Washington Jr. High (as of 1:24 p.m. power has been restored)

Apple Glen Elementary

Old High Middle

R.E. Baker Elementary

City of Bentonville Spokesperson Debbie Griffin said no injuries have been reported.