Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Matchbox Twenty is bringing its 2020 Summer Tour to Northwest Arkansas.

The multi-platinum pop rock band will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, August 18, as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series, the venue announced on Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at noon. Prices range from $36 to $126 plus fees. Lawn 4-packs are also available for $18.75 a ticket plus applicable fees.

Matchbox Twenty 2020 is the band’s first tour since 2017.

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point,” said lead singer Rob Thomas.

The band will be supported on the tour by The Wallflowers.

For more information, visit the Walmart AMP website.

