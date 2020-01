BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for rape and sexual assault.

Levi Yoder, 39, is facing two counts of felony rape and sexual assault in the second degree.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a girl went to the Child Advocacy Center in Benton County and said she was sexually abused by Yoder on more than one occasion.

Yoder is being held in the Benton County Jail with no bond. He will next appear in court on February 10.