McDonald’s: Round up your purchase and help kids get hospital care

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — One restaurant is making it easier to help families in need this holiday season.

McDonald’s is asking to round-up your purchase to the nearest whole dollar to help donate to families with kids getting hospital care.

The money will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Until now, customers could only donate from change collections inside their stores.

“Your money goes towards keeping families together and just making sure they have a place to stay, and we can provide basic care and needs for them so they can concentrate on getting their child well,” said Lindsay Dixon, Development Director, Ronald McDonald House.

There will still be change collections for those who choose to continue donating that way.