McDonald’s to host three-day hiring event at all NWA locations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — McDonald’s will host a three-day hiring event for all of the company’s Northwest Arkansas locations, the fast-food giant announced on Monday.

From February 20 to February 22, applications will be accepted and on-the-spot interviews will be granted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“Our business is strong and growing. Our customers are enjoying the variety of choices and the new items on our menu, the value and convenience we provide, and our upgraded restaurant designs with self-serve kiosks, McDelivery, and Mobile Order & Pay,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bill Mathews. “We want to provide our customers an elevated experience in our restaurants. Every employee plays a vital part in achieving that goal, and right now we need more of them.”