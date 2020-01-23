McNair middle school student – 2020 MLK Jr. essay winner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Trinity Tummings is the 2020 Walmart Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest winner for Fayetteville Public Schools.

The McNair Middle School student will be recognized at the Fayetteville Public School Board of Education meeting Thursday, January 23.

Here is the essay:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a leader of the American civil rights movement who organized a large amount of peaceful protests. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired the human race to unite as one leading with peace. He became the most visible spokesperson and leader during a time when hatred was expressed in many ways. We could do something similar and make a difference in our community. One impact that I currently make within the community is helping kids around my age “…see their value and know their worth,” through expressive art. I’m a part of a program called My-T-Kids, we conduct classes at assistant living facilities, community paint nights, community events, and within the juvenile justice system. Our mission is to spread love to everyone we serve no matter what cultural background they come from. As a My-T-Kid we use our artistic abilities to encourage the youth to be fearless, inspiring motivators and academic achievers. What we do takes a lot of courage and confidence to stand in front of people and speak our truth even though we may battle with social anxiety and other disorders. We use ourselves to show people we can stand together no matter what imperfections we may have. I admire Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. because of his bravery, boldness, and confidence to stand before people when delivering empowering messages, to never give up the fight for unity. To carry on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy and message, I believe that we should implement more expressive art programs within the school systems. This will give kids a platform to have a bigger voice and share their authentic truth through art. Using art as a gateway to talk about uncomfortable topics such as: racism, cultural differences, and prejudice behavior. Openly, talking about these topics will allow us all, to walk in solidarity, fearlessness and greatness just like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Trinity Tummings took time from her busy schedule to do a Q&A with FOX24 about writing the essay, My-T-Kids participation and what motivates her.

Question: At what age was your first memory about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what was it?

“At age 6 my family reading I Have a Dream Speech, watching videos of him on YouTube, and at school.”

Question: Tell me about your My-T participation, what means the most to you about the organization?

“We host community paint events to put smiles on people’s faces and spread love through our stories, we help other kids our age and older see their value and know their worth through art. I like participating in My-T-Kids because it helps us overcome our fears of speaking in front of big crowds and it helps us talk about our feelings because we can express it on an art canvas which makes it easier for kids our age to talk.”

Question: Winning an essay contest today … do you have goals for tomorrow?

“Continue to make the A honor roll at my school and overcome my fears of public speaking and making friends.”

Question: When you’re an adult, what do you want to do as a career or vocation?

“I want to work at NASA or be an astronomer.”

Question: What was the last book you read, and why did you read that particular book?