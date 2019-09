First medical marijuana dispensary approved to open in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) provided Acanza a formal approval to open for business.

The medical marijuana dispensary’s owner(s) may now determine when to open, according to ABC.

The company passed inspection and said their potential opening date would be the weekend of September 14-15, according to Acanza’s Facebook page.

The dispensary will be located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds.