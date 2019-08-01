Medical Marijuana dispensary begins delivering to different Arkansas cities

HELENA, Ark. (KFTA) – The medical marijuana industry in Arkansas is sprouting new options for patients, and they’re coming straight to your door.

Greenlight Dispensary in Helena started delivering products today.

Greenlight is now one of two dispensaries making deliveries, but the only one going outside of its city limits.

With the next closest dispensary 80 miles away from Helena, they say delivery may be the only way some card holders can get their medicine.

Patient Byron Lloyd’s life changed when medical marijuana became legal in Arkansas.

“It was like winning the lottery to be honest with you!” he said.

After being diagnosed with a tumor on his spine, surgery and pain followed.

“I had an 11 hour surgery to have the tumor removed and I had to learn how to walk again,” he said.

He credits part of his success to medical marijuana.

“I was able to quit opioids cold turkey,” Lloyd said.

As of Wednesday, getting access to the medicine is even easier, as Greenlight in Helena began making its first deliveries within a 100 mile radius.

“That just allows us to service people who are really going to need it the most,” Holley Stuart, the manager of Greenlight Dispensary said.

She says the delivery process is all done online and there are safe guards in place to ensure compliance.

“If it’s a false card or if it’s a wrong number we won’t actually be able to make the order go through on our platform because it syncs directly to the state which has the registry with all of our patients,” she said.

Two employees will be in an unmarked, GPS-enabled vehicle with the product locked up at all times.

The patients will also be required to show their medical marijuana card and ID upon delivery.

“We really don’t play around with the safety of our patients or our employees here,” Stuart said.

Green Springs Dispensary in Hot Springs has started delivering too, but only locally.

So for Lloyd, who lives out east in Palestine, he says getting his product delivered will be nearly as life changing as the medicine itself.

“That’s 3 or 4 hours [a week] of my life I’ll get back now.”

There is a delivery fee depending on distance traveled and a minimum order amount.

CBD products can also be delivered but without the need for a medical marijuana card.

Green Springs says they will start expanding their delivery locations in about a week.