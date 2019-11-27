Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Patients in the River Valley seeking medical marijuana won’t have to travel too far, as the first dispensary is set to open in Fort Smith.

Arkansas Marijuana Card will open in early December, which is two months after the organization opened its Fayetteville clinic. The official date will be determined soon.

All Arkansas marijuana clinics are staffed with certified doctors that evaluate patients for eligibility for treatment with medical marijuana and issue recommendations to all qualify patients.

Arkansas Marijuana Card is the sister company of Ohio Marijuana Card and Missouri Marijuana Card. Across Ohio and Missouri, the company currently operates 13 clinics and has assisted more than 21,000 patients in registering for treatment with medical marijuana, a news release states.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening our second Arkansas clinic in the Fort Smith area. We’ve seen an enthusiastic response from the Fayetteville community, and we look forward to connecting with members of the Fort Smith community and helping patients in need get approved for medical cannabis”, said Arkansas Marijuana Card President, Connor Shore.

Shore stated in the release that the company’s mission is to create stress-free processes for all patients.

Patients that wish to book an appointment, or have questions about the process, are encouraged to call (844)249-8714, or email info@arkansasmarijuanacard.com.