Medical marijuana fraud nonexistent due to state regulations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Medical marijuana has been legally sold in Northwest Arkansas since May, and dispensary managers said the state’s system for regulating sales eliminates purchase fraud.

The state’s verification system for medical marijuana sales doesn’t allow for the instances of purchaser’s fraud seen with alcohol, said Scott Hardin, the Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson.

“It’s not a simple glance, it’s not a bouncer at the door, it’s not going to a liquor store to buy a six pack of beer,” Hardin said. “It’s much, much more detailed.”

The seven-digit number on patient cards is scrambled with letters and numbers unique to the card carrier. When that number and birth date are plugged into the system, the patient’s info is displayed on the screen.

Some dispensaries, like The Source in Bentonville, also require a second form of identification. Hardin said it’s nearly impossible to commit fraud at a dispensary, and no such cases have been reported thus far.

Hardin said people from other states can purchase from Arkansas’ dispensaries so long as they have an existing patient card and register with the Arkansas Dept. of Health. They also have to get a visitors card so their purchases can be tracked.