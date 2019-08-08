Medical marijuana keeps rolling in millions

More than 18,000 Arkansans have been approved for medical marijuana cards







ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Millions in medical marijuana has been sold in the state, and monetary amounts continue to increase.

The ReLeaf Center is the seventh medical marijuana dispensary to open in Arkansas.

Doctors Orders and Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton and Greenlight Dispensary in Helena-West Helena have already opened.

Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View and Native Green Wellness Center in Hensley have been approved to open but have yet to do so.

Between the dispensaries, more than 600 pounds worth of product has been sold. That’s about $4.1 million in sales thus far.

More than 18,000 Arkansans have been approved for medical marijuana cards.

A patient must be diagnosed with one of eighteen qualifying conditions to be eligible for one of the medical cards.





