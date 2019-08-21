Medical marijuana sales continue budding in AR

FOX24

More than $6 million worth of medical marijuana has been sold across the state

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — More than 824 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in the state since the first dispensary opened May 10.

In sum, more than $6 million worth of medical marijuana has been sold.

There are two dispensaries open in Northwest Arkansas. Both are in Bentonville.

The ReLeaf Center opened Wednesday, Aug. 7. Within 13 days of opening, nearly 52 pounds of medical marijuana was sold.

The Source opened Thursday, Aug. 15. Within five days of opening, nearly 12 pounds of medical marijuana was sold.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!