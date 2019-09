ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales continue to grow in the state.

ABC spokesperson Scott Hardin says since the first Arkansas dispensary opened in May, more than 1,100 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold.

That totals out to $8,100,000 in sales.

Locally, the ReLeaf Center in Bentonville has sold more than 101 pounds since opening August 7th.

The Source, also located in Bentonville, has sold 51 pounds since opening three weeks ago.