Medical marijuana sales surpass $40 million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Medical marijuana sales surpass 6,000 pounds and $40 million this week.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients have spent almost $40.5 million to get over 6,000 pounds of medical marijuana, according to Scott Hardin with Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Harvest House of Cannabis in Little Rock opened for business today, February 14. This is the 18th dispensary to serve patients in the state.

Following a recent final inspection, Herbology in Little Rock received approval today, February 14, to open from ABC. The dispensary’s opening date will be determined by owners.

The next meeting of the Medical Marijuana Commission is March 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Here are a few local medical marijuana sales through February 13, 2020:

Since the ReLeaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 673.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 572.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 587.03 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 156.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined with other sales across the state, this is more than 6,252 pounds of medical marijuana and $40.46 million in total sales.