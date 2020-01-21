Medical marijuana to be grown in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — Medical marijuana dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas could soon be growing plants on site.

According to Scott Hardin, Medical Marijuana Commission Spokesperson, 23 of the 32 licensed dispensaries in the state will be able to grow the product.

That includes all four licensed dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas.

The Source in Bentonville says it will submit plans to the city next week, and if approved it will likely have product available by the end of summer.

Eric Ludwick with Acanza Health Group in Fayetteville says it’s also on track to grow, and it could impact the price of product.

“It’s just supply and demand. When there’s more product available, more strains available, we will be able to showcase that for the patients to see something a little different from what they’ve seen these past few months. When there’s more on hand it will drop in price eventually,” he said.

Ludwick says pending inspection, it could be growing in the next few months.

Once cultivation begins, there will be 24-hour security at Acanza.

Before a dispensary begins the grow process, green rooms are inspected and signed off on.

Up to 50 marijuana plants can be grown on site.

A phone call to the Releaf Center was not immediately returned.

Purspirit Cannabis Co. in Fayetteville says it has plans to grow, but it will take years to build a larger facility.