FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — You have a chance to meet emergency personnel tonight in Fayetteville.

The city is honoring Neighborhood Heroes from 5-7 p.m. tonight at 4030 N. College Avenue.

Meet first responders, check out emergency vehicles and watch the Fayetteville Police and Fire Department compete in a jalapeno eating contest.

The winner will receive $1,000 for the charity of their choice.

Children 12 and under can enjoy a free meal at Whataburger as well.