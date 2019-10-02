Meet Johnny Cash photographer Gene Beley at Fayetteville Town Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Atkinson Speaker Series presented by Clinton House Museum continues with a photographer who joined Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison in 1968.

Gene Beley will give the back story of how he and photographer Dan Poush got invited to fly with Johnny Cash and June Carter from Los Angeles to Sacramento for a weekend concert at Folsom Prison on January 13, 1968.

They met up with him at other concerts in California the following year and kept taking photos and writing more stories about them. Beley will tell how he began taking photos at Johnny Cash’s parents’ home in Oak View near Ventura before they left to go to Folsom Prison a few days later.

Beley will tell some behind the scenes stories of how the song Greystone Chapel, written and song by a Folsom Prison inmate on a small demo tape, was discovered the night before the famous concert while Cash was sitting in a motel room with Beley, Poush, and Cash’s good friend, Rev. Floyd Gressett.