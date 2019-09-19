Memorial Park ceremony in Bentonville tonight

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A community event at Bentonville’s Memorial Park will celebrate a partnership between three groups.

Runway Group, the Bentonville High School IGNITE program and Bentonville Parks and Recreation will provide a unique look and experience at the park’s four basketball courts.

The community is invited to take part in the festivities tonight from 5-7 p.m. to mark the recent completion of the Memorial Park Basketball Court project.

The project serves as a testament to the abilities of all those involved to combine their love of public spaces, placemaking, arts, education, athletics, and giving back into this vibrant and inspiring result.

More than three years of effort went into making the project a success. As part of the celebration, 100 custom basketballs and t-shirts will be given away at the event.

The project was funded and led by the Runway Group as part of the organization’s continued outreach into the community. The courts were painted by the students of the IGNITE program.