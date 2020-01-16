Memorial planned for newlyweds killed in car crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Sarah and Evan Nuessner, both 26, were married in late October and now they will rest together forever.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 4 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, according to a family member’s Facebook post.

WHAT HAPPENED:

The Fayetteville couple was killed as a result of a car crash in while on a road trip to Dallas, Texas.

On Saturday, around 7:20 a.m., January 11, the Sherman Police Department were asked to check on two people who were traveling from Fayetteville, Arkansas, to McKinney, Texas, but never reached their destination.

Police reported the last time the two were seen they were traveling through Sherman at around midnight the previous night. Officers checked the area, including hotels, but did not find them or their mid-sized Ford SUV.

Later on Saturday, around 11 a.m., police got a call about a crashed SUV found in the culvert in the 500 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway.

When officers arrived they said this was the same vehicle officers were searching for the previous night.

Police found one man inside the car, later identified as Evan Nuessner, but the female passenger, later identified as Evan’s wife, Sarah Nuessner, was not in the car.

The search for Sarah was called off late Saturday and police said they would start again Sunday, January 12, at 7:30 a.m.

On Sunday, around 11 a.m., police found Sarah’s body in Post Oak Creek, “several miles downstream from the location of the crash,” according to Sherman Police Department Sergeant Brett Mullen. That was about five miles from where the couple’s wrecked SUV was found.

Sherman police believe the rainstorms may have contributed to the crash and that the culvert was filled with water — causing Sarah to be swept away by the flowing water.

Photo courtesy Morgan Nuessner

Photo courtesy Morgan Nuessner

Photo courtesy Morgan Nuessner

Photo courtesy Morgan Nuessner