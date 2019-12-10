Memorials, donations highlight community’s response to officer’s death

This undated photo provided by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Officer Stephen Carr. Carr was fatally shot Saturday night, Dec. 7, 2019 while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters in Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville Police Department via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — By honoring Stephen Carr’s memory, the Fayetteville community is in the early stages of healing after the officer was shot and killed Saturday night.

A police cruiser-turned-memorial was the most-visual representation of people’s admiration for Carr, 27. Many flowers, wreaths, notes and trinkets adorned the road and grass path by the cruiser.

Another way people are honoring Carr is through a GoFundMe account set up by the Fayetteville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. The initial goal of $25,000 was exceeded quickly, and by Monday evening, it had reached more than $73,000 in donations.

The money wasn’t earmarked for funeral expenses; the money will go to Carr’s next of kin and can be used for anything.

“We decided to establish the GoFundMe page just to assist Stephen’s family with any expenses they may incur during this time frame,” said Leonard Graves, the Arkansas State Fraternal Order of Police’s vice president. “The community has responded tremendously.

Graves said the Order’s executive board hasn’t decided when to shut the page down, but the GoFundMe is just another example of people doing what they can in response to the Carr-sized hole left in the community.