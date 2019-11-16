Memories Worth Sharing at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An exhibit showcasing memories made at the Walton Arts Center is back at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

The Memories Worth Sharing display debuted in 2012 for the 20-year anniversary of the Walton Arts Center. The exhibition consists of 20 mixed-media assemblages that commemorate the Walton Arts Center’s impact since it opened.

Artist Kathy Thompson says each model highlights memories made inside the center — from the work of the volunteers to kids coming out to see a performance.

“Because they’re all so different and what they’re made up of and what they are about ,it makes you want to look at every single one of them up close,” said Thompson.

Thompson says, for her next display, she wants people to donate items that remind them of their time at the Walton Arts Center. You can bring the items with you to the gallery or leave it in the box office if the Center is closed.