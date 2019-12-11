Mental health services offered to Fayetteville PD

The department has a chaplain on hand after an officer was shot and killed Saturday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s a harsh reality for the Fayetteville Police Department right now, processing the loss of their brother in blue.

That’s why it has a chaplain on hand who is ready to help anyone struggling with their mental health.

“Life is sacred, and when life is taken in such a heinous and horrible and evil way, it affects each and every one of us to the core,” said Tony Harrison, the chaplain of the Fayetteville Police Department.

It’s a chilling scene: Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, shot point-blank in the head while on duty Saturday night.

“I was there on Saturday evening at 10:05, shortly after, and I left at 5 a.m.,” said Harrison. “I spoke to as many people as I possibly could.”

Harrison provided spiritual and emotional help on that day, and the days to come to police officers, EMTs, or any agency members needing someone to talk to.

He said, “Whether it be what they’ve been thinking, emotional state, mental state, questions they’ve been fielding from family members, the weight that they carry… are they talking it out? Are they processing it right?”

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said, “It’s been kind of a whirlwind. These last couple days have been a blur.”

He said through the employee assistance program, his team can request counseling sessions completely free of charge.

“It’s really important for officers to deal with any kind of trauma, not just physical but especially mental because that can manifest itself in a lot of different avenues of your life,” Sgt. Murphy said.

He emphasizes the importance of training officers to not just be physically, but mentally tough.

Harrison said, “In Fayetteville, it’s very important to train them tactically to know how to handle situations to protect themselves and citizens out on the street and it’s equally as important to the Fayetteville Police Department to make sure from a spiritual, emotional well being that they’re equally as cared for.”

Donning Carr’s badge number, 413, on their own badges— Sgt. Murphy said the department knows it’s not alone in grieving this loss.

“It’s not just a police department thing it’s a community thing and we all need to stand by each other we’ll get through this together,” he said.

For community members grieving, Harrison said it’s important to understand they’re not alone, and we can lean on each other in times like this.

He said that often times, we feel like we’re isolated—like we’re the only ones that feel that emotion.

Even though times are tough, Sgt. Murphy says right now his team will continue doing what they were sworn in to do.

“We’re not going to stop working. That’s what we do,” he said. “We’re here to protect the citizens and we’re here to honor Stephen and make sure everything is right and perfect for this funeral coming up.”