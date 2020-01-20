Michael Bloomberg visits Little Rock; walks in MLK Jr. Day Parade

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg is in town Monday.

The businessman and former mayor of New York City participated in several Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observations.

He walked in Little Rock’s 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade and participated in a local service project.

This is Bloomberg’s second campaign trip to Arkansas.

He talked with local reporters about his campaign trail and what he would do if elected President. More on that to come.

