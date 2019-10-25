Middle school in Rogers learn about creative careers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Art students from Elmwood Middle School in Rogers met with creative professionals to learn about opportunities to bring their artistic talents to the workplace.

Twice each year, Elmwood Middle School Art teacher, Cheri Gideon, plans the learning experience so students can envision how their art and design interests can be translated into a good-paying career.

Approximately 60 students gathered at the Rogers Experimental House as part of the art and architecture tour of Downtown Rogers.

