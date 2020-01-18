Mike Bloomberg to visit Little Rock, participate in MLK Day events

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Little Rock this Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

Bloomberg will march in Little Rock’s 37th annual MLK Day parade as well as participate in a local service project.

The parade begins at the intersection of 33rd St. and MLK Boulevard at 10 a.m. and ends at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Bloomberg is also participating in the 7th Annual Homeless Backpack Community Service Project during his time in Little Rock.