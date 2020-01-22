Miss Arkansas visits community center to talk about substance abuse

Closings
by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Miss Arkansas 2019 stopped in Fayetteville to discuss substance abuse in the Natural State.

Darynne Dahlem visited with the medication-assisted treatment program at Community Clinic.

It’s a patient-centered program for those dealing with opioid addiction.

Dahlem’s visit coincides with the platform “Know Who You Are,” a campaign to combat addiction by encouraging kids to resist peer pressure and advocating for those who are struggling.

“We think of the face of addiction as someone who is middle-aged or someone who’s always struggling with addiction. You don’t picture an 18-year-old senior who had their wisdom teeth removed then got addicted to oxycontin because of it,” Dahlem said.

Dahlem hopes to spread awareness about rehabilitation in a safe movement.

