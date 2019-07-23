UPDATE: Fayetteville police find missing boy last seen at Gulley Park

UPDATE: Fayetteville police have located Zachary Guanyu Kao.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, Guanyu Kao is safe and has been reunited with his family.

Original Story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing boy this afternoon.

Zachary Guanyu Kao, 12, walked away from his mother at Gulley Park around noon today.

Guanyu Kao is 5’3″ and weighs 105 pounds.

Guanyu Kao is wearing a bright blue swim shirt, blue/black/white swim shorts. He has brown hair and a light tan complexion.

Please call Fayetteville Police Department if you have seen him.