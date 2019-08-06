Missing police badge in Fort Smith

The badge has been missing for a week







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Officers are asking for residents to help find a missing police badge.

The badge is government-owned property and has been entered as a lost or stolen item in a national crime information database.

The badge belonged to a Fort Smith Animal Control officer who lost his badge while working.

The badge number is 25.

With the exception of the number on the badge, it looks like the one in the photo below.

Anyone with information or who finds the badge is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or drop it off or mail it to the police department at 10 S. 10th St.