Missing woman found deceased near Interstate 40

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KARK) — Greenbrier police confirm a woman reported missing since early Friday has been found deceased a few yards from Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 132.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Monica Woods.

Monica Woods

It is believed she was struck by a vehicle while on foot.

A truck she was believed to have been driving was found out of gas near Mile Marker 133 shortly after she was last heard from.

That is a short distance from where her body was found this morning.

Relatives have been notified.

The investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police, according to Greenbrier PD.

