Missouri State announces new football coach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri State University announced Bobby Petrino as the new next head football coach.
The University said a news conference will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8:45 a.m. in the PRIME Overtime Club at JQH Arena on the Springfield campus. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.
Petrino used to be the head coach at Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Louisville. The university said in a press release that he has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.
Petrino will be Missouri State’s 21 head football coach.